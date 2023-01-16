Pumpkin Belgian Waffles
Halfway through January can feel a lot like an accomplishment. It's a new year, much of the weather we've been experiencing is downright frigid, and even the festiveness that accompanied the beginning of the year is gone. So now it's time to recapture some of that with a downright decadent breakfast or brunch of waffles inspired by pumpkin pie.
As many who have been following along here for a while know, when I say "pumpkin", I often mean pureed butternut squash (or any of its variations). I tend to have that on hand a lot more and I love the flavor more than fresh or canned pumpkin puree. That said, if that's what you've got, it will work just fine for this recipe. I'm just always on a quest to get folks to try tweaks and variations that give you options now and in the future.
If you have fresh pears or a favorite apple butter, both of those would also be lovely served in these waffles. I tend to favor freshly whipped cream, a little freshly grated nutmeg, some chopped pecans and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. How sweet it is!
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cups milk
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup pumpkin or butternut squash puree
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice mix (or 1 teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon nutmeg)
- For serving – butter, maple syrup, whipped cream, chopped pecans, freshly ground nutmeg
In a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, mix the eggs, milk, melted butter, vanilla extract, and puree to form a delightfully orange mess. Add the flour, baking powder, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice and mix on low speed or hand mix carefully until partially incorporated and then fully mix on medium speed until fully incorporated - it should take a minute or three.
Preheat a Belgian waffle iron until ready to cook. Spray lightly with cooking spray or brush with melted coconut oil. Add about a half cup of the batter at a time and cook until fully cooked and fluffy - about 4 or 5 minutes for a Belgian waffle. Remove from the iron and keep warm in the oven set at the lowest possible temperature while you make all of the waffles.
Serve the waffles with your choice of toppings and enjoy!
- Yields: 5-6 Belgian waffles
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
