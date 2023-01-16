Pumpkin Belgian Waffles

Halfway through January can feel a lot like an accomplishment. It's a new year, much of the weather we've been experiencing is downright frigid, and even the festiveness that accompanied the beginning of the year is gone. So now it's time to recapture some of that with a downright decadent breakfast or brunch of waffles inspired by pumpkin pie.

As many who have been following along here for a while know, when I say "pumpkin", I often mean pureed butternut squash (or any of its variations). I tend to have that on hand a lot more and I love the flavor more than fresh or canned pumpkin puree. That said, if that's what you've got, it will work just fine for this recipe. I'm just always on a quest to get folks to try tweaks and variations that give you options now and in the future.

If you have fresh pears or a favorite apple butter, both of those would also be lovely served in these waffles. I tend to favor freshly whipped cream, a little freshly grated nutmeg, some chopped pecans and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. How sweet it is!