Easy Lemon Bars

When life hands me lemons, I make lemon bars. And with just two lemons and a handful of other ingredients, these bars are both easy and downright delicious. The filling is reminiscent of lemon curd and the crust is just a simple shortbread-inspired crumble. In about an hour's time, you'll have a dessert that you will turn to again and again.

Sometimes I encourage readers to tweak recipes. This is not one of those times. Fresh lemons - zest and juice - give these bars their amazing flavor and butter in the crust gives them a solid shortbread base. Save the tweaking for another time and pay close attention to the ingredient list this time around. Also, use a food processor to assemble the crust, if you can. It will give you a very consistent crust and save you a lot of time and effort.

I like having one of these bars alongside a cup of lemon-ginger tea on a cold day. Nothing like the tang of lemon to bring forth thoughts of warming trends and sunshine. Think of these bars as balm against winter's worst. Enjoy!