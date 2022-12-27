Weeknight Shorts: One Pan Cajun Creamy Chicken and Veggie Pasta

My family is incredibly fortunate to be able to mostly take the time off between Christmas and New Year's Day off of work and school. But if fussy cooking happens between those holidays, it can be less of a vacation for anyone on kitchen duty. That's why we favor meals that are easy, quick cooking, and focused on the leftovers generated by the Christmas feast. This one pan pasta dish is a perfect example and my gift for you during this in-between time, no matter what your days hold.

First of all, let's talk tweaks. The vegetables in this recipe were chosen because we had them on hand, they are particularly favored by one or more of our family members, and/or we were looking for a colorful combination of produce. I used leftover rotisserie chicken for this meal, but you could use any other protein source or even skip it entirely. With all the vegetables, peppy seasonings, and both cheese and cream, this meal can hold its own without more. And, of course, you can use whatever sort of broth and pasta - including gluten free - in this dish without a problem. So make it yours.

If we're feeling cozy, we'll spoon this warm pasta into deep bowls and enjoy it in front of a fire with the holiday lights twinkling around us. Of course, sitting at the table and tearing chunks of baguette to sop up the sauce is pretty festive on its own too. Enjoy this meal and the bit of relaxation its easy preparation gives to you!