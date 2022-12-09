Creamy Smoked Sausage and Bean Soup
When winter break, Christmas, and New Year's plus a couple birthdays within the family all pile up into the course of one month, I turn to soup. I can make a big batch and ladle the leftovers into mason jars and tuck them into the back of my refrigerator for those inevitable busy days that will have me trying to figure out if I was coming or going. No matter, lunch and dinner can be handled by soup, especially if it's a fantastically hearty one like this!
As is often the case, you can tweak this recipe. Choose a different kind of sausage, opt for a different blendable root vegetable (or pick a blend you like), different beans or no beans, different greens or no beans … you get the idea. If you want to make it dairy free, use more chicken stock and skip the heavy cream. Make it yours and enjoy every spoonful.
Oftentimes, this soup gets ladled into cups or small bowls and served alongside sandwiches, paninis, or salads. A quick meal - whether it's lunch or dinner - is just what we all need when the to do list is taller than most of us!
Creamy Smoked Sausage and Bean Soup
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 pound kielbasa sausage, cut into ½" slices
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic , pressed or minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. creamer potatoes or other thin skinned potatoes, chopped into 1" pieces as needed
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 15-ounce can Great Northern white beans , or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1-2 cups coarsely chopped spinach
In a large dutch oven or stock pot, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the sausage and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Add the onion and garlic. Season with the kosher salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion and pepper softens, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and chicken stock; cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.
Using an immersion blender, blend the soup in the pot until it is smooth. Add the reserved sausage, cream, and white beans. Stir and allow everything to heat well before adding the spinach and removing from the heat. Serve warm with your favorite sandwiches or crusty bread.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
- Log in to post comments
- Log in to post comments