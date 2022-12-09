Creamy Smoked Sausage and Bean Soup

When winter break, Christmas, and New Year's plus a couple birthdays within the family all pile up into the course of one month, I turn to soup. I can make a big batch and ladle the leftovers into mason jars and tuck them into the back of my refrigerator for those inevitable busy days that will have me trying to figure out if I was coming or going. No matter, lunch and dinner can be handled by soup, especially if it's a fantastically hearty one like this!

As is often the case, you can tweak this recipe. Choose a different kind of sausage, opt for a different blendable root vegetable (or pick a blend you like), different beans or no beans, different greens or no beans … you get the idea. If you want to make it dairy free, use more chicken stock and skip the heavy cream. Make it yours and enjoy every spoonful.

Oftentimes, this soup gets ladled into cups or small bowls and served alongside sandwiches, paninis, or salads. A quick meal - whether it's lunch or dinner - is just what we all need when the to do list is taller than most of us!