Burger Focus: Stuffed Pepper Stovetop Casserole

Last time around in our focus on hamburger, sloppy joes with a Korean-inspired twist took center stage. This time, we're taking all the elements of stuffed peppers and making a stovetop casserole that gives you all the comfort food flavor without the extra fuss. Plus, you'll probably have the most amazing leftovers! Win-win.

You can tweak this recipe a bit, but be careful that you don't end up with something too soupy or dry. It can also be far too easy to get this one too salty, so be cautious when changing around the seasonings. Of course, you can use different cheese, about 3 cups of tomato … stuff, dried parsley and garlic if needed, and frozen spinach that's been thawed and squeezed as dry as possible if fresh isn't available.

I love serving this with a bit of crusty bread for sopping up any sauce left in your bowl after digging in. A good crisp fall beverage (cider, ale, or stout?) will work beautifully to wash it all down. And remember to save those leftovers - this casserole is even better on the second day!