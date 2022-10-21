Thai Coconut Red Curry with Rice Noodles and Shrimp
Rice noodles are an excellent ingredient if you are a fan of Thai food and want a meal in under a half hour. Why? You can add boiling water to the noodles and let them steep in a bowl while you prepare the rest of your meal. I use my electric tea kettle to make the process even faster, but you could also boil water on the stove or in the microwave.
Then while the noodles are steeping, put together a quick sauce - we're talking about 10-15 minutes of cooking. Then toss the sauce and noodles together. You could stop there, but I like to add some spicy protein to the top of the noodles and my favorite fast option is shrimp tossed with chili crisp because it has both the oil and the seasoning in it already and then just drop it on top of the noodles.
Then you sprinkle a little fried garlic (find at your favorite Asian grocery store) over the top and let everyone grab the ratio of noodles and sauce to shrimp they want in their bowls and dig in. No sides needed for this speedy dish. Just wash it down with a light beer, Thai iced tea, or lemonade. Enjoy!
- 6-8 oz. Thai rice noodles
- 1 T. coconut oil
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced in half lengthwise and then into half coins
- 1 c. coarsely shredded carrot
- ½ c. shelled steamed edamame
- 3-4 T. Thai red curry paste, depending on your desired heat level
- 1 T. fish sauce
- 2 T. chili paste, optional
- 3 c. chicken stock
- ½ of a 15 oz. can coconut milk
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 T. chili crisp
- ½ lb. shelled raw shrimp
- 1 T. fried garlic, for garnish
Bring about 1 liter of water to a boil and add it to the rice noodles in a large bowl. Cover and allow to soften while you make the sauce.
Heat the coconut oil over medium-high in a large, shallow pan. Add the zucchini and stir-fry until crisp-tender; about 5 minutes. Add the carrot and edamame; stir-fry for another minute.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the curry paste, fish sauce, and chili paste (if using); stir lightly to fully coat the vegetables. Add the chicken stock and coconut milk; cover and simmer for 4 minutes.
Drain the pasta well and add it to the sauce; tossing well to coat. Add the lime juice and toss lightly; remove from the heat and keep warm.
Toss the chili crisp and shrimp together in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté until the shrimp are fully cooked. Add the shrimp to the center of the warm noodles and sprinkle the top of the dish evenly with fried garlic. Serve immediately, allowing everyone to add the ratio of noodles and shrimp they desire to their bowls.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
