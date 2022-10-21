Thai Coconut Red Curry with Rice Noodles and Shrimp

Rice noodles are an excellent ingredient if you are a fan of Thai food and want a meal in under a half hour. Why? You can add boiling water to the noodles and let them steep in a bowl while you prepare the rest of your meal. I use my electric tea kettle to make the process even faster, but you could also boil water on the stove or in the microwave.

Then while the noodles are steeping, put together a quick sauce - we're talking about 10-15 minutes of cooking. Then toss the sauce and noodles together. You could stop there, but I like to add some spicy protein to the top of the noodles and my favorite fast option is shrimp tossed with chili crisp because it has both the oil and the seasoning in it already and then just drop it on top of the noodles.

Then you sprinkle a little fried garlic (find at your favorite Asian grocery store) over the top and let everyone grab the ratio of noodles and sauce to shrimp they want in their bowls and dig in. No sides needed for this speedy dish. Just wash it down with a light beer, Thai iced tea, or lemonade. Enjoy!