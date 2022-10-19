Baked Prosciutto Egg Cups

When it's time to feed a crowd at brunch or a few over the course of a week, these baked egg cups are perfect. You can make them ahead and rewarm as needed, tweak the fillings to suit your tastes and/or pantry, and they are so easy to make. It's a lot to love in a small package!

As mentioned above, there are tweaks to be had here. I'd stick with the prosciutto because it's delicious and helps make removing the cups easier. If you skip it, you might want to use more cooking spray or butter the tins to make releasing the cups easier. The place to tweak more is in the fillings. Just about any fillings will work. Make sure you cook what won't soften in the oven and chop everything into small pieces to make sure you can get a little of everything in a single bite. Oh - and cheese is lovely in these. I just happened to be making them gluten and dairy free so none of that made its way into this batch.

As for what to serve with these, I love including muffins/scones, fresh fruit, light salads, little breakfast sausages, toast, juice, tea, coffee … heck, even mimosas or bloody marys will do. Great. Now I want brunch!