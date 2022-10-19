Baked Prosciutto Egg Cups
When it's time to feed a crowd at brunch or a few over the course of a week, these baked egg cups are perfect. You can make them ahead and rewarm as needed, tweak the fillings to suit your tastes and/or pantry, and they are so easy to make. It's a lot to love in a small package!
As mentioned above, there are tweaks to be had here. I'd stick with the prosciutto because it's delicious and helps make removing the cups easier. If you skip it, you might want to use more cooking spray or butter the tins to make releasing the cups easier. The place to tweak more is in the fillings. Just about any fillings will work. Make sure you cook what won't soften in the oven and chop everything into small pieces to make sure you can get a little of everything in a single bite. Oh - and cheese is lovely in these. I just happened to be making them gluten and dairy free so none of that made its way into this batch.
As for what to serve with these, I love including muffins/scones, fresh fruit, light salads, little breakfast sausages, toast, juice, tea, coffee … heck, even mimosas or bloody marys will do. Great. Now I want brunch!
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 cups baby spinach
- 1 red pepper, diced
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 12 slices prosciutto
- 8 eggs
- Chopped green onions, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
Heat a medium sauté pan to medium high heat, add the olive oil and garlic to the pan. Sauté for 30 seconds, stirring the whole time. Next, add the spinach and red pepper to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes until wilted and lightly softened. Season with salt and pepper; remove from the heat and set aside.
Spray a 12 cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
Fill each muffin cup with prosciutto, making sure to line the bottom and sides of the cup (using little pieces to patch in holes as necessary.) Fill each muffin cup with 1-2 tablespoons of the spinach mixture.
Whisk the 8 eggs together and pour enough egg to fill each cup halfway up the side.
Bake for 10 minutes for runny eggs or 13-15 minutes for set eggs.
Garnish with chopped green onions.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
