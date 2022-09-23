Weeknight Shorts: Fresh Tomato & Basil Penne

As September starts to give way to October, gardens in my part of the world are just beginning to contemplate ending for the year. But this is a bittersweet time, given how delicious those gardens can be the last few weeks. Mine tends to be absolutely brimming with flavor in the way of fresh herbs, summer squash, tomatoes, and more. Several of these often get picked the same day as I plan to make a simple dinner like this:

Later in the season, a mismatched handful of cherry tomatoes might be paired with a slicer tomato or two to make the sauce and if a bit of oregano or thyme fall into my basket with the basil, they will end up in my pasta as well. I've even been known to dice a zucchini and work that into the mix as well. This one is all about freshness and working your garden onto your plate.

A chopped vegetable salad and green garlic bread make excellent side dishes for this meal. Oh, how fortunate that they were both featured earlier this week! You're welcome - you now have a simply fantastic dinner plan ready to go!