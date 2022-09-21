Green Garlic Butter and Bread

One of the items we get in our CSA box is green garlic - the beginning of the process of growing garlic for storing bulbs. And it makes incredible compound butter that you can make in moments with a food processor and roll into tubes for later use in just a few more moments. Then you have it on hand for adding to a steak right off the grill, tossing with steamed veggies, or making the most wonderful garlic bread quickly and easily.

The gist of the amazing bread is this: halve a baguette lengthwise and slather it with the aforementioned butter. Then warm a skillet over medium high heat and set the pieces of baguette (cut them down in size if needed to fit the skillet) buttered side down in the skillet. Sizzle until they reach your desired level of crisp and serve alongside anything that would be happier with a side of garlic bread.

Now, can you make this butter with mature garlic? Sure, but in that case, I'd recommend roasting it first to give you a roasted garlic butter. Also delicious, but just takes longer than this bit of magic and I wanted to share the idea for anyone working late season garlic gardening into their plans since you might be thinning it and have some green garlic on hand just about now. You're welcome!