No Bake Lemon-Blueberry Chèvre Cheesecake

½ cup butter melted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 ounces blueberries

1 teaspoon water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 ounces high quality white chocolate chips

1 ¼ cups + 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, divided

½ cup powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces chèvre, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup lemon curd

For the crust: Prepare a 9-inch springform pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray, and then wiping gently with a paper towel. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, melt the butter in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds. Pour the melted butter over the graham cracker crumbs and sugar; stir until the crumbs are well coated. Pour the crumbs into the springform pan and press firmly into the bottom and up on the sides to create a thick crust. Refrigerate the crust while you are preparing the filling.

For the blueberry sauce: In a saucepan, combine the berries and water and heat over medium low heat and until it’s boiling. Then, mix in 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with a bit of cold water and stir until well combined. Reduce the heat to low and continue to simmer until the sauce thickens. It should resemble the consistency of jam. Cool the sauce completely.

For the filling: In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the white chocolate chips and 4 tablespoons of the heavy whipping cream. Microwave at 50% power in 30-second increments, stirring each time until the chocolate is melted. Stir until completely smooth.

Pour the heavy whipping cream into a bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream starts to thicken.

Slowly add the powdered sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

Beat the softened cream cheese and chèvre until they are completely smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the granulated sugar and lemon curd; continue beating until smooth.

Add the melted chocolate, beating until it’s completely mixed into the cream cheese-chèvre mixture.

Finally, fold the prepared whipped cream into the cream cheese filling and stir until well combined.

To assemble: Pour ⅓ of the batter into the prepared crust and spread evenly. Spoon about ⅓ of the blueberry sauce over the cream cheese-chèvre mixture in the springform pan and use a knife to swirl it into the batter. Repeat this two more times. Refrigerate the cheesecake for 3-4 hours or until the filling has set. Slice with a warm knife and garnish with fresh blueberries, if desired.