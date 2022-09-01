Bacon, Sun Dried Tomato, Basil & Chèvre Frittata

The flavor combination of bacon, tomato, and basil - ideally paired with a creamy cheese - is one of my favorites. Whether they are gracing pasta or pizza, a sandwich or eggs, I really swoon when they come into play. So when breakfast or brunch roll around and I'm looking for ideas, my brain tells me a frittata needs these ingredients.

And my brain is right. Save this one for a time when you have fresh basil. It needs to have that strong influence to hold its own with the rest of the flavor royalty going into this dish. If you don't have sun dried tomatoes, you could use fresh, but drain away some of the juices from the chopped tomatoes to keep the dish from becoming soggy and to avoid bacon grease spatter when adding them to the pan.

Serve this frittata alongside a light salad, fresh fruit, muffins or toast … really all the breakfast and brunch favorites will play nicely with this one. As such, I officially suggest it's a keeper and an excellent use of your garden's near-endless supply of summer basil. Enjoy!