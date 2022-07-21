Cast Iron Blueberry-Rhubarb Crisp
I adore using blueberries and rhubarb together. Why? The blueberries are super sweet and incredibly juicy while the rhubarb takes a bit to break down and brings all the tanginess to the party. It's a bit like blueberry and lemon, though rhubarb does not water log dishes quite like lemon can. So when it's time for me to choose favorites for fruit crisps, there's no denying these are my favorites.
Using a cast iron skillet allows you to make the filling on the stovetop and sprinkle the topping on before popping it in the oven. It also is a perfect serving vessel with it's heavy, hearty handle. Grab a quart of vanilla ice cream (or don't) and you have perfection as dessert.
And, if you happen to not finish this in one sitting (it happens), try scooping a little into bowls or squat little jars and adding Greek yogurt over the top. Ta da! Instant breakfast without any extra fuss. Stir your bowl or jar in the morning and you'll never buy fruit on the bottom yogurt from the store again. Enjoy!
Cast Iron Blueberry-Rhubarb Crisp
- 3 cups chopped rhubarb
- 3 cups frozen blueberries
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water
- ⅔ cup flour
- ⅔ cup oatmeal
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅓ cup butter
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
In a 10-inch cast iron skillet, combine the rhubarb and blueberries. Heat over medium heat, stirring frequently, until slightly liquidy. Add the brown sugar and continue cooking over medium heat until the rhubarb is mostly softened, about 10 minutes. Add the cornstarch mixed with cold water and stir constantly until thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you make the topping.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, oatmeal, sugar, and cinnamon. Using a fork, cut in the butter until coarse crumbs form.
Sprinkle the crumb mixture evenly over the top of the fruit mixture in the cast iron skillet. Place the skillet in the preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving topped with ice cream, whipped cream, or just on its own.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time:45 minutes
