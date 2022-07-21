Cast Iron Blueberry-Rhubarb Crisp

I adore using blueberries and rhubarb together. Why? The blueberries are super sweet and incredibly juicy while the rhubarb takes a bit to break down and brings all the tanginess to the party. It's a bit like blueberry and lemon, though rhubarb does not water log dishes quite like lemon can. So when it's time for me to choose favorites for fruit crisps, there's no denying these are my favorites.

Using a cast iron skillet allows you to make the filling on the stovetop and sprinkle the topping on before popping it in the oven. It also is a perfect serving vessel with it's heavy, hearty handle. Grab a quart of vanilla ice cream (or don't) and you have perfection as dessert.

And, if you happen to not finish this in one sitting (it happens), try scooping a little into bowls or squat little jars and adding Greek yogurt over the top. Ta da! Instant breakfast without any extra fuss. Stir your bowl or jar in the morning and you'll never buy fruit on the bottom yogurt from the store again. Enjoy!