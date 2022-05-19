Weeknight Shorts: Chipotle Chicken & Chickpea Skillet with Sweet Potatoes

Quick meals are schedule savers in my home. And when those same meals can be packed with flavorful, colorful ingredients, it's all the better. My family loves this single skillet meal that will have you going back for another helping. Just grab leftover chicken (I like using shredded or chopped rotisserie chicken), some sweet potatoes and cherry or grape tomatoes, a can of chipotle peppers in adobo and a can of chickpeas, and some sun dried tomatoes too.

By using fresh and sun dried tomatoes, you help concentrate some of the flavor in this dish. That's particularly useful when using other strongly flavored ingredients, like the canned chipotles and sweet potatoes. Splashing everything with a little lime juice at the end brightens things up, but you can skip it if you'd like. And chickpeas have excellent flavor, stand up well to cooking, and bring a lot of fiber to this dish. If your sweet potatoes have a very thick skin, feel free to peel them, but I like to just scrub them well and chop them otherwise. Bonus fiber and fewer steps bring me joy!

I like to spoon this dish into serving bowls and pour myself a cold cider or beer to go with it. Apple juice or water with lime will also do nicely. The key here is keeping it simple. You can keep preparation time to about 20 minutes and why add more to that?