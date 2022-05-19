Weeknight Shorts: Chipotle Chicken & Chickpea Skillet with Sweet Potatoes
Quick meals are schedule savers in my home. And when those same meals can be packed with flavorful, colorful ingredients, it's all the better. My family loves this single skillet meal that will have you going back for another helping. Just grab leftover chicken (I like using shredded or chopped rotisserie chicken), some sweet potatoes and cherry or grape tomatoes, a can of chipotle peppers in adobo and a can of chickpeas, and some sun dried tomatoes too.
By using fresh and sun dried tomatoes, you help concentrate some of the flavor in this dish. That's particularly useful when using other strongly flavored ingredients, like the canned chipotles and sweet potatoes. Splashing everything with a little lime juice at the end brightens things up, but you can skip it if you'd like. And chickpeas have excellent flavor, stand up well to cooking, and bring a lot of fiber to this dish. If your sweet potatoes have a very thick skin, feel free to peel them, but I like to just scrub them well and chop them otherwise. Bonus fiber and fewer steps bring me joy!
I like to spoon this dish into serving bowls and pour myself a cold cider or beer to go with it. Apple juice or water with lime will also do nicely. The key here is keeping it simple. You can keep preparation time to about 20 minutes and why add more to that?
Chipotle Chicken & Chickpea Skillet with Sweet Potatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium sweet potato, cut into bite-sized pieces (peel only if skin is very thick)
- 1 tablespoon sauce from canned chipotle chiles in adobo
- 1 to 2 whole chipotle peppers from canned chipotle peppers in adobo, diced
- 1 can low-sodium chickpeas (15 ounces), rinsed and drained
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken (leftover rotisserie chicken works very well)
- 2 tablespoons lime juice about 1/2 lime
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and the sweet potatoes to the skillet. Cook until the sweet potatoes are browned and slightly tender, about 6 minutes. Add the diced chipotle peppers, chickpeas, tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, and chopped chicken. Cook until the chickpeas are hot and the cherry or grape tomatoes begin to lose their shape, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the lime juice over the top. Stir to combine. Season and taste; adjust as needed. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Add new comment