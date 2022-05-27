Weeknight Shorts: Cajun Fried Rice

Fried rice is bar none my favorite way to use leftover rice. Whether you have a few boxes from takeout or the brown rice from your kebab dinner the other night is looking for some love, fried rice is an amazing way to give it new life. And you can and should look beyond traditional Asian options too. Fried rice makes for brilliant fusion food and this time around, I'm helping you take it to Cajun country!

Packed with lots of vegetables, spicy sausage, and tender shrimp, this fried rice goes from inspired idea to the dinner table in about 20 minutes. Hooray for andouille sausage - which only needs a little texture - and quick-cooking shrimp! You can tweak the offering in this fried rice a bit, but try to keep them in line with the Cajun theme … or decide you want a different theme and then write to let me know about what you did!

Corn muffins, a light salad, or even just a plate of beautifully ripe tomatoes drizzled with good olive oil and sprinkled with a little salt and pepper will all work nicely with this dish. I like a little chilled white wine, but a good light beer or dry cider will also do the trick. Enjoy!