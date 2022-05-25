Tex-Mex Chicken Salad

I love salads in the late spring. They are absolutely easy to make since suddenly fresh produce is everywhere you look. Making them main dish salads merely means finding some protein and other hearty ingredients to give them depth. And they are quick to assemble. What's not to love?

This one is made with marinated chicken, though steak or pork or shrimp or tofu or a combination would all work too. I didn't have red or green onions on hand, but either or a combination of both would be lovely in this. You could add cheese or sliced avocado if you wanted more calories/texture to it. I opted to keep it simple with crushed tortilla chips, but you can tweak it quite a bit.

A side of chips with salsa and guacamole plus a Mexican beer or light sangria would take this salad to super festive levels. Want to make it even more fun? Grill your protein and enjoy it all in the great outdoors. The best part of outdoor cooking and dining is upon us!