Fruit Bowl Salad

Whether you are looking for a light lunch, a side salad for a fun main course, or a foundation to play well with sliced chicken off the grill, this salad is a perfect choice and is a hit with diners of all ages. Lots of textures and flavors reside in it and you can toss it together in the time it takes to boil pasta or fire up the grill.

If I happen to have blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries on hand, I'll often toss those into the mix too. If you think it might feel too sweet, add some sliced green onions to offset that. I'm personally tickled with the combination of spinach, sunflower seeds, and goat cheese with some fruity favorites. There's just a little bit of everything in there.

I like opting for either a light and fruity vinaigrette or a creamy honey mustard or poppyseed dressing to drizzle over this salad. It also pairs well with grilled chicken or pork, either sliced and crowning it or nestled alongside. Pour a cold beverage of your choice and marvel at how quick and delicious dinner is!