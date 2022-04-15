Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a versatile breakfast or dessert that can be prepared up to two days in advance and is a great way to use leftover bread since it wants to be made with something a bit on the stale side so it soaks up the custard mixture well. But when you take what already involves a creamy egg mixture and hearty bread and add juicy peaches, you take the peaches and cream approach to a whole new level, whether you are aiming for a morning meal or an evening sweet.

I like to build up a selection of those unloved one last slice of bread options in my freezer for bread pudding. Once I've got enough on hand, it's time to build a perfect pan. Of course, any fruit or no fruit at all can be enjoyed, but there is something pretty fantastic about juicy peaches in combination with a standard bread pudding. Trust me, you'll want to try it this way at least once.

I most often assemble this bread pudding a day in advance and serve it for breakfast with maple syrup and more fresh peaches. However, it can be a stunning dessert when paired with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce. I've even been known to warm the sauce and stir in a tablespoon or two of bourbon!