Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding
Bread pudding is a versatile breakfast or dessert that can be prepared up to two days in advance and is a great way to use leftover bread since it wants to be made with something a bit on the stale side so it soaks up the custard mixture well. But when you take what already involves a creamy egg mixture and hearty bread and add juicy peaches, you take the peaches and cream approach to a whole new level, whether you are aiming for a morning meal or an evening sweet.
I like to build up a selection of those unloved one last slice of bread options in my freezer for bread pudding. Once I've got enough on hand, it's time to build a perfect pan. Of course, any fruit or no fruit at all can be enjoyed, but there is something pretty fantastic about juicy peaches in combination with a standard bread pudding. Trust me, you'll want to try it this way at least once.
I most often assemble this bread pudding a day in advance and serve it for breakfast with maple syrup and more fresh peaches. However, it can be a stunning dessert when paired with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce. I've even been known to warm the sauce and stir in a tablespoon or two of bourbon!
- 12 slices bread
- 3 large peaches - skinned, pitted, and sliced
- 4 oz. butter - melted
- 4 eggs
- ⅓ c. sugar
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ t.sp vanilla extract
- 2 c. heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Tear the bread into 1" cubes. Place it in a large bowl with the sliced peaches; toss together.
Place the bread mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the bread and peaches.
In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla, and heavy cream until smooth.
Pour the cream mixture into the baking pan, allowing the bread mixture time to soak up the liquid before adding more to each, as needed.
Let the pudding sit for 15 minutes.
Bake the pudding for 45-60 minutes, or until fully cooked and slightly golden brown on top. Carefully remove it from oven and serve it on its own, with maple syrup, or caramel sauce and ice cream.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 75 minutes
