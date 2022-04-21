Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies
If you were to ask me about my favorite flavor combinations, chocolate and coffee would definitely sit near the top of the list. And if you are looking for a lot of that combination in a little package, look no further than these yummy cookies. This recipe is so favored in my house that I tend to double or triple the recipe and freeze the dough balls unbaked so I can make warm, fresh baked cookies in about 20 minutes any time I want. C'mon, you know you want to do that too!
I like making these cookies with chocolate chunks (which can be purchased ready to go or cut from your favorite variety of chocolate), but we can admit that chips are easier to get at the store and don't require you to pull out a knife or cutting board. So no one's going to judge if you opt for that … and if they do, don't give them any cookies!
I like to sneak one of these after lunch, but we mostly make them in the evening while we're doing the dishes from supper. What a fantastic enticement for tackling the chores, right?
Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies
- ½ c. (1 stick) butter, melted
- ½ c. brown sugar
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 3 tsp. instant espresso powder
- ¼ c. cocoa powder
- 1 ¼ c. all purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 4 oz. dark chocolate chips or chunks
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attached, add the melted butter, dark brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Beat until creamy.
Add the egg and instant espresso powder. Sift in the dry ingredients (cocoa powder, all purpose flour, baking powder and baking soda) into the wet ingredients.
When the dough forms, add the chocolate chips or chunks and mix them in with the dough. Chill the dough for about 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. On a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat, portion out 8-12 cookies spaced at least 2" apart (this will depend on how large your baking sheets are).
Bake for about 12-15 minutes, or until the cookies are fully baked. Cool completely and store covered at room temperature (if they last that long).
- Yields: 12 cookies
- Preparation Time: About an hour (includes chilling time)
Add new comment