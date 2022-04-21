Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies

If you were to ask me about my favorite flavor combinations, chocolate and coffee would definitely sit near the top of the list. And if you are looking for a lot of that combination in a little package, look no further than these yummy cookies. This recipe is so favored in my house that I tend to double or triple the recipe and freeze the dough balls unbaked so I can make warm, fresh baked cookies in about 20 minutes any time I want. C'mon, you know you want to do that too!

I like making these cookies with chocolate chunks (which can be purchased ready to go or cut from your favorite variety of chocolate), but we can admit that chips are easier to get at the store and don't require you to pull out a knife or cutting board. So no one's going to judge if you opt for that … and if they do, don't give them any cookies!

I like to sneak one of these after lunch, but we mostly make them in the evening while we're doing the dishes from supper. What a fantastic enticement for tackling the chores, right?