Weeknight Shorts: Pepperoni Pizza Pasta

Having pizza delivered after a long day is a bit of a treat and I admit I'm a fan of a couple places nearby, but by the time my family has picked what we wanted and made the order, it might be an hour or so before we see a pizza, especially when we're not the only ones with this idea. So when I'm looking for a quick pizza-inspired dinner, I actually grab a box of pasta and get a fantastic pizza pasta on the table in a half hour and save the pizza delivery for a time when time isn't running so short.

You can, of course, pick and choose a lot about this recipe. Use different pasta, sauces, cheese, and "toppings" to make it your own. Don't skip the time in the oven though - that really gives you a lot of your pizza flavor at the end and gives you time to put together any sides or just pour a beer and enjoy a bit of it before dinner.

I like making a big 'ol salad to have with this dish, though a bit of garlic bread to soak up any extra sauce would also be nice. Perhaps this might be a good time to, as my husband likes to say, embrace the power of and!