Pumpkin Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie Bars

When I don't have time to form balls of dough and make cookies, I make cookie bars (or I bake frozen dough balls I've set aside for later). Cookie bars end up being a bit thicker and chewier than individual cookies - that's why I will call a serving of regular cookies two of them, while one bar is a serving when it comes to cookie bars. This batch was inspired by a can of pumpkin I panic-bought at one point over the pandemic when I guess everyone was worried pumpkin wouldn't be available. Never mind I have LOADS of pureed butternut squash in my freezer and it's actually what I prefer over canned pumpkin … I got got. So I wanted to use the stuff up and cookie bars were what I opted for.

You could use the aforementioned pureed butternut squash (and it would probably be even better) and swap out the chocolate chunks for chocolate chips, but I wouldn't play around too much with the recipe otherwise. This one is just enough sweetness, chewiness, and blends of flavors to make it perfect with a cup of coffee or tea in the afternoon or topped with lightly spiked whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream after dinner.

I do have this plot/plan/wish: when things warm up a bit and the covid case transmission rates are in a good place, I want to host a cookie/dessert party in my backyard for friends who haven't been able to gather - at least during the colder/omicron wave months. These bars might even be one of my offerings - made with butternut puree and chocolate chunks, of course!