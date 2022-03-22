Alfredo Chicken Hash Brown Casserole

Even though spring is here, the reliability of the weather in Wisconsin this time of the year is mixed at best and that means keeping those soup, stew, and casserole recipes close by for the next month or so. I tend to enjoy putting together a casserole about once a week and work the leftovers into lunch plans and any weeknight that's just too busy for cooking. You know the ones … everyone's home late because of meetings, clubs, and errands and there's too much on the list of things to accomplish before you head to bed. Instead of takeout, you can enjoy leftovers from a big 'ol casserole you made earlier in the week.

This one takes the popular concept of a hash brown casserole and adds chunks of tender chicken (leftovers, rotisserie chicken, etc. all work well) and a spiffed up alfredo sauce before you crown it all in cheddar cheese. I did mention I'm in Wisconsin, right? Trust me, this combination is a guaranteed applause-getter.

I like to add a green salad to this casserole for dinner so you can offset the heaviness of the main course. Plus is adds a splash of color on a plate that, while tasty, isn't very colorful. My favorites include baby spinach with chopped mini peppers, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. Yum!