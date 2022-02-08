Crispy Turkey Winter Salad

In early February, it's easy to feel pretty blah about your dinner options. It seems like everything is a soup or stew or a casserole and while I adore all of those, it can feel like a time of the year in which finding a fresh vegetable is a challenging quest. And that's why I absolutely love this salad. It's just what we need when winter's getting us down and, while it has a lot of ingredients, it's actually a quick and easy meal.

The protein is almost always some leftover cooked poultry that gets tossed with oil and seasonings and crisped up in a hot skillet. The homemade vinaigrette is chock full of flavor powerhouses like balsamic vinegar, garlic, maple syrup, and mustard. And the salad goes so far beyond the greens. Everything from pumpkin seeds and grape tomatoes to pomegranate seeds and avocado. This is literally a salad I dream about this time of the year!

You can always pair this salad with a savory muffin or scone, some pita wedges and hummus, or the like, but it also has everything it needs to be a meal on its own. Maybe a glass of chilled white wine or a tall glass of iced tea and you're ready to go!