Tuscan Stuffed Shells

While many people are attempting to eat a bit healthier in the New Year, some of the year's coldest weather fights against that urge by pushing us toward heavy comfort food. My solution to this issue to to compromise and find ways to lighten traditional comfort food favorites so that, even if they are not exactly light, they do offer a better option than the original while still scratching that comfort food itch.

A perfect example is one of my favorite stuffed shells recipes. Instead of stuffing the shells with a heavy ricotta cheese mixture, I opt for a blend of chopped chicken and vegetables with a bit of flavorful gorgonzola. What's more, I don't bother boiling the shells and leaving myself with burned fingertips. Instead, I tuck the filling into raw shells and put them into a baking dish with some of my family's homemade tomato sauce spread on the bottom. Then I add more tomato sauce and some chicken broth and let the oven transform the pasta shells into tender pockets of flavor before uncovering the pan and adding some shredded mozzarella to the top and baking that until melted.

The end result of this effort is a pasta dish that's warm, filling, and much lighter than the typical stuffed shell recipe. Add a green salad at the table and dinner is served!