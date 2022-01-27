Peanut Butter-Banana Muffins

Understanding that I live with loved ones that do not share my love of cranberries, I am guessing some of you spent at least part of Tuesday wishing I had a muffin recipe that didn't include cranberries to share as well. Today is for you.

For baked goods like these, I often use overripe bananas that I've frozen. I just thaw them on the counter while I prep the batter and the stand mixer takes care of the rest. Of course, you can always pop them in the microwave for about 30 seconds too. You can use chunky or creamy peanut butter in these - I've had them both ways and like them both.

I like to have a muffin alongside a bit of yogurt and fruit, a bowl of cottage cheese with chopped tomatoes, or the like for a nice breakfast or just along a cup of coffee or tea in the afternoon as a nice pick me up. As is always the case with my muffin recipes, you can freeze these and warm them in the microwave for 30 seconds whenever the mood for a little sweetness strikes. Enjoy!