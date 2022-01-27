Peanut Butter-Banana Muffins
Understanding that I live with loved ones that do not share my love of cranberries, I am guessing some of you spent at least part of Tuesday wishing I had a muffin recipe that didn't include cranberries to share as well. Today is for you.
For baked goods like these, I often use overripe bananas that I've frozen. I just thaw them on the counter while I prep the batter and the stand mixer takes care of the rest. Of course, you can always pop them in the microwave for about 30 seconds too. You can use chunky or creamy peanut butter in these - I've had them both ways and like them both.
I like to have a muffin alongside a bit of yogurt and fruit, a bowl of cottage cheese with chopped tomatoes, or the like for a nice breakfast or just along a cup of coffee or tea in the afternoon as a nice pick me up. As is always the case with my muffin recipes, you can freeze these and warm them in the microwave for 30 seconds whenever the mood for a little sweetness strikes. Enjoy!
Peanut Butter-Banana Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- 4 medium very ripe bananas, mashed
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup peanut butter
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 18 muffin tin cups with paper liners.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the banana and sugars. Beat in the egg, canola oil, and vanilla extract. Slowly mix in the flour mixture and the peanut butter. Divide the batter into the 18 muffin cups.
Bake for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Yields: 18 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
