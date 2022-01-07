Chicken & Pepperoni Stromboli
When the weather outside is frightful, I like kicking on the oven and roasting, baking, and using that happy box of heat to bring glorious food to the table. And while deep dish pizza is one of my favorites, I've also come to quite enjoy stromboli. If you're not familiar with stromboli, imagine assembling a pizza and then rolling it up like a burrito and baking it. One of the niftiest things about it? You can really get into the fillings.
Speaking of fillings, you can tweak them to your heart's content, but this somewhat Tuscan-inspired filling was just what my family needed on a recent chilly night. A word to the wise - definitely give your stromboli a few minutes to cool before slicing it. It will hold together better and you run a lower risk of burning your hands or, worse yet, your mouth because you've dug into it too soon.
I like tossing together a simple salad and pouring a glass of red wine before I call this dinner. Something nice and soothing that checks the comfort food box while warming you inside and out. Just what a frightful weather day needs.
Chicken & Pepperoni Stromboli
- 1 lb. pizza dough
- ½ c. pizza sauce
- 2 c. chopped kale
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 8 oz. shredded mozzarella
- 18 sliced pepperoni
- 2 c. chopped cooked chicken
- Italian seasoning, to taste
- Olive oil
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Cover a large cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Roll out the pizza dough until it measures approximately 9 inches by 13 inches. Spoon the sauce onto the dough and spread it around, leaving 2 inches around the edge with no sauce. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the kale, tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, chicken, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the sauce on the dough.
Starting on the long (13") edge of the dough closest to you, roll up the dough tightly, similar to how you would roll up a cinnamon bun. Seal the edges by pressing them together with your fingers; transfer the stromboli to the baking sheet covered with parchment paper - making sure to place it sealed side down.
Use a sharp knife to cut 4-5 small slits in the top of the stromboli then brush it with olive oil. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the stromboli from the oven and allow it to cool for 5 minutes before slicing into 2 inch pieces. Serve warm.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes
Add new comment