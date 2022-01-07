Chicken & Pepperoni Stromboli

When the weather outside is frightful, I like kicking on the oven and roasting, baking, and using that happy box of heat to bring glorious food to the table. And while deep dish pizza is one of my favorites, I've also come to quite enjoy stromboli. If you're not familiar with stromboli, imagine assembling a pizza and then rolling it up like a burrito and baking it. One of the niftiest things about it? You can really get into the fillings.

Speaking of fillings, you can tweak them to your heart's content, but this somewhat Tuscan-inspired filling was just what my family needed on a recent chilly night. A word to the wise - definitely give your stromboli a few minutes to cool before slicing it. It will hold together better and you run a lower risk of burning your hands or, worse yet, your mouth because you've dug into it too soon.

I like tossing together a simple salad and pouring a glass of red wine before I call this dinner. Something nice and soothing that checks the comfort food box while warming you inside and out. Just what a frightful weather day needs.