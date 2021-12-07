Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin, Potatoes & Escarole
I don't know about you, but now is the busiest time of my holiday planning season. Gift are either bought and wrapped, in the process of being wrapped, or frantically being searched for or otherwise substituted while ingredients for meals, both fancy and traditional, are being assembled. Some days, I get halfway through my day, look at my dog and realize I've taken him out to relieve himself but I've yet to make a stop in the bathroom! On those days, you need a lovely, hearty meal and if it can be roasted in the oven on a single sheet pan, all the better.
The combination of protein and veggies in this dish can be tweaked. Instead of pork tenderloin, you could opt for several boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead. Instead of potatoes and turnips, you could opt for sweet potatoes and colorful carrots. Instead of escarole (a hearty, slightly bitter green), you could easily sub kale or even spinach. Use what you have and enjoy a meal that doesn't take long to make and leaves you with only a few dishes to clean when it's all done.
If you have the time and inclination, a nice green salad and some slices of fresh bread are nice with a meal like this, but it's equally legit to just pour a chilled glass of white wine and congratulate yourself on making a fantastic dinner in under an hour during one of the busiest times of the year!
Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin, Potatoes & Escarole
- 1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin, trimmed
- 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 2 large russet potatoes, scrubbed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 6-8 baby turnips, scrubbed and halved
- ½ head escarole, chopped coarsely
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
Preheat the broiler to HIGH and position the oven rack 6 inches from the heating element on the top of the oven. Rub the pork tenderloin with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season on all sides with 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Place the tenderloin on the bottom portion of a broiler pan or a heavy baking sheet; broil in the preheated oven until nicely browned, about 5 minutes on each side. Remove the meat from the oven, and reduce the oven temperature to 450°F.
Toss together the potatoes and the turnips; add the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Lightly mix the vegetables to fully coat them. Move the pork to 1 end of the broiler pan or baking sheet; spread the vegetables in a single layer on other end of baking sheet. Bake at 450°F for 10 minutes. While the meat and vegetables roast, toss the escarole in the same bowl you mixed the vegetables in.
Remove the broiler pan or baking sheet from the oven. Turn the pork tenderloin. Stir the potatoes and turnips. Add the escarole to the pan amongst the other vegetables. Return to the oven for another 5-10 minutes or until the escarole is wilted and the pork is cooked to your tastes.
Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, add the butter to baking sheet, and toss with the vegetables until butter melts. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
