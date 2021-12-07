Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin, Potatoes & Escarole

I don't know about you, but now is the busiest time of my holiday planning season. Gift are either bought and wrapped, in the process of being wrapped, or frantically being searched for or otherwise substituted while ingredients for meals, both fancy and traditional, are being assembled. Some days, I get halfway through my day, look at my dog and realize I've taken him out to relieve himself but I've yet to make a stop in the bathroom! On those days, you need a lovely, hearty meal and if it can be roasted in the oven on a single sheet pan, all the better.

The combination of protein and veggies in this dish can be tweaked. Instead of pork tenderloin, you could opt for several boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead. Instead of potatoes and turnips, you could opt for sweet potatoes and colorful carrots. Instead of escarole (a hearty, slightly bitter green), you could easily sub kale or even spinach. Use what you have and enjoy a meal that doesn't take long to make and leaves you with only a few dishes to clean when it's all done.

If you have the time and inclination, a nice green salad and some slices of fresh bread are nice with a meal like this, but it's equally legit to just pour a chilled glass of white wine and congratulate yourself on making a fantastic dinner in under an hour during one of the busiest times of the year!