Cast Iron Skillet Bubble Bread
Warm, comforting, and a delight for your sweet tooth, bubble bread is a caramel coated pull apart pastry that comes straight out of my childhood. Whether you are making bread dough, cutting up refrigerated biscuits, or thawing frozen roll dough, this stuff can be a fun recipe to assemble and definitely eat together as a family.
With only a handful of ingredients and a simple technique for assembling, this is a great recipe to put on your list for upcoming time off with the family for the holidays. Whether you are beginning your day with it or whipping up a batch after spending some time out in the cold decorating for the holidays, it's likely to garner applause and sticky smiles from friends and loved ones alike.
In fact, because we like putting this dish together regularly during the colder weather months, I just make sure I have a can or two of refrigerated flakey biscuits in the back of my fridge on the regular. Then, when the mood strikes, we're ready to make caramel-laden magic happen in our home.
Cast Iron Skillet Bubble Bread
- ¾ c. butter
- 1 c. brown sugar
- ½ c. granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 can refrigerated flakey biscuits
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
Place the butter to a cast iron skillet and place it in the preheating oven until melted.
Add the brown sugar to the skillet; stir to combine and return to the oven.
Place the granulated sugar to a large bowl. Add the cinnamon to the bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Separate the refrigerated biscuits and cut each into eighths.
Remove the skillet from the oven and pour about half of the brown sugar caramel mixture into a heatproof bowl.
Toss each biscuit piece in the cinnamon sugar and place it in skillet in a single layer.
Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon sugar over top of the biscuits in the skillet. Pour the brown sugar caramel mixture you removed from the skillet over the top of the biscuits.
Return the skillet to the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
