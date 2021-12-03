Cast Iron Skillet Bubble Bread

Warm, comforting, and a delight for your sweet tooth, bubble bread is a caramel coated pull apart pastry that comes straight out of my childhood. Whether you are making bread dough, cutting up refrigerated biscuits, or thawing frozen roll dough, this stuff can be a fun recipe to assemble and definitely eat together as a family.

With only a handful of ingredients and a simple technique for assembling, this is a great recipe to put on your list for upcoming time off with the family for the holidays. Whether you are beginning your day with it or whipping up a batch after spending some time out in the cold decorating for the holidays, it's likely to garner applause and sticky smiles from friends and loved ones alike.

In fact, because we like putting this dish together regularly during the colder weather months, I just make sure I have a can or two of refrigerated flakey biscuits in the back of my fridge on the regular. Then, when the mood strikes, we're ready to make caramel-laden magic happen in our home.