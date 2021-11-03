Tomato-Corn-Avocado Salad

When you can marry a beautiful plate and a delicious plate when it's time to serve dinner, you've reached something very special. What if I told you that you could easily achieve this with a side salad that can be tossed together in fifteen minutes and it pairs beautifully with just about everything and makes everything on a plate look better?

A flavor and texture masterpiece, this salad tastes great, looks beautiful, plays well with any number of main courses, and comes together in minutes. While you could play around with the ingredients, I love this mixture for all of the reasons above. I chose beautifully ripe avocado, a juicy orange tomato, a crisp red pepper, and tender sweet corn that all work wonderfully together. The dressing is just to tie it together a bit and is therefore very simple.

I love this salad alongside just about everything! Chicken or steaks on the grill? Yep! Your favorite pasta or rice dishes? You bet! Soups, sandwiches, and stews? Yep. Yep. Yep. So learn to turn to this easy chopped salad when you need a flash of color and flavor on your plate!