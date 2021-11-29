Roasted Salmon Niçoise Salad

As we close out November and get ready for December, we might all be looking for a little clean eating before we dive into our next holiday-fueled culinary adventure. So while I'm offering salad this time around, it's hardly a typical one. Inspired by summer's popular Niçoise Salad, it swaps the traditional tuna for salmon and roasts it alongside tender taters and crisp green beans while you assemble a plate of greens crowned with sweet sungold (or other cherry) tomatoes, chopped egg, and briny olives. Then you drizzle it all with a simple, flavorful homemade dressing right before you dig in.

You can, of course, mix and match what you opt to put into this salad, but I really enjoy this particular combination of ingredients, especially since our growing season ran late here in southern Wisconsin and I have been able to work fresh garden tomatoes into this mix alongside baby potatoes from my family's CSA box. When it came to making the dressing, I used a lovely garlic-dill mustard that I will literally just eat out of the jar with a spoon. Find that kind of mustard to work into your dressing and you cannot go wrong!

Since this recipe really does have it all, I just pour a glass of chilled white wine or cider and call it dinner. Save the sides for something that doesn't do as much heavy lifting as this gorgeous, delicious, nutritious salad manages to do this late in the year. Bon appétit!