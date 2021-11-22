When I'm making a bundt cake, getting the pan ready is really the most important step. I used to try various baking sprays and the like, but it always left mixed results at best. But lately, my consistent answer has been generously brushing the pan with melted coconut oil. The oil tends to solidify after being applied, adds a nice flavor and texture at the edges of the cake, and even the most challenging designs release without a problem. And mini bundt cakes are particularly fun for Thanksgiving since most pans make six little cakes. If you are feeding a crowd, it means you will need to make 2-3 batches and that means you can have more than one flavor available and a mini bundt build-your-own-dessert bar is just a bit of planning away.

You can make and freeze these cakes easily and just thaw at room temperature on a serving plate or cake stands on the big day. Options for topping include powdered sugar or cocoa powder, glazes and icings of various consistencies and flavors, whipped cream (flavored or otherwise), and even a dollop of ice cream. Chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, chopped fruit, and nuts are all lovely additions as well. Make sure there are a few choices and let your friends and family make their own perfect Thanksgiving dessert.

So, in the end, you can actually make a variety of these cakes. If you have a traditional recipe for a 12-cup cake, either halve the recipe or make 12 mini bundt cakes with it - reducing the cooking time to about a half hour. If banana isn't your thing, try chocolate mint, French lemon, Orange-Cardamom, rum-glazed, or double apple. Suddenly, the end of your Thanksgiving dinner is set up to become the most memorable part of the meal! Have a fantastic feast!