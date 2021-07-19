French Lemon Bundt Cake

1 c. butter, softened to room temperature

2 c. granulated sugar

2 T. fresh lemon zest

4 eggs

2 tsp. baking powder

3 c. flour

¼ c. fresh lemon juice

½ c. cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ c. crème fraîche (sour cream may be substituted)

1 ½ c. powdered sugar

2-3 T. fresh lemon juice

To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease your bundt pan liberally with coconut oil and set in the refrigerator while you prepare the batter.

With a stand or handheld mixer, cream the butter until it's light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar and lemon zest to the butter and mix until it is well combined. Add in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

In a separate bowl, whisk the baking powder and flour together; set aside.

Mix the lemon juice, cream, and vanilla extract together. Beginning and ending with the flour mixture, add the flour mixture and milk mixture to the butter mixture, alternating along the way. Mix until everything is just combined.

Add the crème fraîche (or sour cream) and mix until just combined. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pan you've been keeping in the refrigerator.

Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 45-55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for about 10-15 minutes, then remove the cake from the bundt pan and allow it to finish cooling on a plate.

To make the icing, whisk the powdered sugar amd lemon juice together. Once combined, drizzle over the cooled cake. Allow the icing to set, about 15 minutes, before serving.