Lemon desserts just feel like summer treats to me. I know they can be made and enjoyed year round, but I love having them in summer. Maybe it's just the association of lemons and lemonade with our warmer months or the fact that this particular cake looks an awful lot like a creamy flower, but serving this one just brings me a lot of joy.
Beyond the seasonal joy this cake brings me, it's also holds a richness that's quite stunning. Ingredients like golden butter, a generous helping of eggs, and even crème fraîche (a rich, French version of sour cream that's rich in fats) give it a decidedly decadent texture and flavor. Let's just say that the French know how to make a cake a celebration!
You could serve this cake with a dollop of crème fraîche or even ice cream, but I find it stands well on its own. Serve it with coffee, tea, or a flavor-appropriate cordial for a special treat. Happy Summer!
French Lemon Bundt Cake
- 1 c. butter, softened to room temperature
- 2 c. granulated sugar
- 2 T. fresh lemon zest
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 3 c. flour
- ¼ c. fresh lemon juice
- ½ c. cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ c. crème fraîche (sour cream may be substituted)
- 1 ½ c. powdered sugar
- 2-3 T. fresh lemon juice
To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease your bundt pan liberally with coconut oil and set in the refrigerator while you prepare the batter.
With a stand or handheld mixer, cream the butter until it's light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar and lemon zest to the butter and mix until it is well combined. Add in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
In a separate bowl, whisk the baking powder and flour together; set aside.
Mix the lemon juice, cream, and vanilla extract together. Beginning and ending with the flour mixture, add the flour mixture and milk mixture to the butter mixture, alternating along the way. Mix until everything is just combined.
Add the crème fraîche (or sour cream) and mix until just combined. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pan you've been keeping in the refrigerator.
Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 45-55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for about 10-15 minutes, then remove the cake from the bundt pan and allow it to finish cooling on a plate.
To make the icing, whisk the powdered sugar amd lemon juice together. Once combined, drizzle over the cooled cake. Allow the icing to set, about 15 minutes, before serving.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes
