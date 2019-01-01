Chocolate Mint Bundt Cake
My husband loves mint and chocolate. Mint chocolate chip ice cream is his favorite and will get added to just about any dessert — yes, including apple pie! While I'm not in on that order, I do love a dessert that reminds me of an after dinner mint now and then and this simple bundt cake delivers.
One thing you may notice about this recipe is that it doesn't call for any eggs. Fear not! That's on purpose and helps give this cake a deep, fudge-like flavor and a dense crumb. Want a fluffy cake? Look elsewhere — this one's got a lot of depth! Also, the baking time called for here is fairly accurate. One of my pet peeves is recipes that call for baking a bundt cake for 40 minutes. In all my decades of baking, I've never had a bundt cake done baking in under 45 minutes and most take an hour or a bit more. Don't worry - your patience will be rewarded!
Rather than trying to frost this beautiful cake, a rich chocolate glaze sprinkled with Andes mint baking pieces. You can skip the mint baking pieces, but they help up the minty flavor, add a little texture fun, and are downright pretty on the cake. That said, this cake is going to be fantastic with or without them. Enjoy!
Chocolate Mint Bundt Cake
- Cooking spray - ideally, baking spray
- 3 c. flour
- 2 c. granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- ⅔ c. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 c. canola oil
- 2 c. water
- 1 tsp. peppermint extract
- 2 T. apple cider vinegar
- 1 c. Andes mint baking pieces, divided
- ½ c. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 T. butter
- 2 T. corn syrup
- 1 T. hot water
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Generously spray a 10-cup bundt pan with spray. Set aside.
Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder in a large bowl. Add the oil water, extract, and vinegar. Stir well until smooth. Stir in ½ cup of the mint baking pieces. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and jiggle it a bit to remove the air bubbles.
Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 55-70 minutes. You will know the cake is done when a bamboo skewer inserted in several places in the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes before carefully inverting onto a serving plate and removing it from the pan. Allow the cake to cool completely before glazing and decorating it.
To make the glaze, combine the semi-sweet chocolate chips, butter, and corn syrup in a 2-cup glass measuring cup. Microwave the mixture for 30 seconds, then stir vigorously to combine. If the mixture is not completely melted and combined, continue to microwave for 15 seconds at a time, stirring afterward, until it is. Stir in the hot water vigorously until it is well combined. Carefully pour the mixture evenly over the top of the cooled cake. Immediately sprinkle the glaze with the remaining ½ cup of mint baking pieces. Store the cake covered at room temperature until ready to serve.
- Yields: 10-16 servings, depending on the size of your slices
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes
Add new comment