Chocolate Mint Bundt Cake

My husband loves mint and chocolate. Mint chocolate chip ice cream is his favorite and will get added to just about any dessert — yes, including apple pie! While I'm not in on that order, I do love a dessert that reminds me of an after dinner mint now and then and this simple bundt cake delivers.

One thing you may notice about this recipe is that it doesn't call for any eggs. Fear not! That's on purpose and helps give this cake a deep, fudge-like flavor and a dense crumb. Want a fluffy cake? Look elsewhere — this one's got a lot of depth! Also, the baking time called for here is fairly accurate. One of my pet peeves is recipes that call for baking a bundt cake for 40 minutes. In all my decades of baking, I've never had a bundt cake done baking in under 45 minutes and most take an hour or a bit more. Don't worry - your patience will be rewarded!

Rather than trying to frost this beautiful cake, a rich chocolate glaze sprinkled with Andes mint baking pieces. You can skip the mint baking pieces, but they help up the minty flavor, add a little texture fun, and are downright pretty on the cake. That said, this cake is going to be fantastic with or without them. Enjoy!