Chickpea & Squash Tacos with Avocado Cream
Early November brings some surprisingly lovely fall days our way in Wisconsin. I like to embrace those by making fun food I can eat outside that's also inspired by the season unfolding around me. And that's how Chickpea & Squash Tacos with Avocado Cream became part of my menu.
I happened to have a mini pumpkin from my CSA share on hand for these, so that's what I used. However, butternut, honeynut, or a similar squash would also be lovely. Roasted squash is fairly sweet, so I opted to use a bold taco seasoning with a bit more heat than typical. Tweak your seasoning choices to suit your preferences. You can omit the onion, but I like how it adds extra texture and flavor to this fun mix.
A roasted salsa and chips would be a lovely accompaniment to these tacos or, as pictured, a rice and mixed vegetable salad. Add a pint of your favorite chilled beer or cider and I'd call it a delightfully wonderful fall menu.
- 2 cups butternut squash or baking pumpkin, chopped into ½” cubes
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained
- 1 small onion, peeled and sliced thinly
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
- 1 large avocado
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 corn or flour tortillas
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
Peel and chop the squash or pumpkin. Drain the chickpeas. Peel and slice the onion.
Drizzle two tablespoons of oil onto the sheet pan, toss the chickpeas, squash or pumpkin, and onion with the olive oil, taco seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Roast the mixture in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through. Roast until the edges of the squash or pumpkin are brown and cooked through.
While that’s happening mix the avocado cream by seeding and dicing the avocado and mixing it with the sour cream and salt. For a chunky texture, mix it by hand in a bowl. For a smoother texture, puree in a food processor.
Serve the roasted vegetables and avocado cream tucked into the tortillas of your choice.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
