Early November brings some surprisingly lovely fall days our way in Wisconsin. I like to embrace those by making fun food I can eat outside that's also inspired by the season unfolding around me. And that's how Chickpea & Squash Tacos with Avocado Cream became part of my menu.

I happened to have a mini pumpkin from my CSA share on hand for these, so that's what I used. However, butternut, honeynut, or a similar squash would also be lovely. Roasted squash is fairly sweet, so I opted to use a bold taco seasoning with a bit more heat than typical. Tweak your seasoning choices to suit your preferences. You can omit the onion, but I like how it adds extra texture and flavor to this fun mix.

A roasted salsa and chips would be a lovely accompaniment to these tacos or, as pictured, a rice and mixed vegetable salad. Add a pint of your favorite chilled beer or cider and I'd call it a delightfully wonderful fall menu.