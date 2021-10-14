Savory Dutch Baby

Dutch babies are traditionally sweet dishes associated with breakfast and brunch, but there really is no rule that says you cannot opt to make them savory and serve them ... well, any time. There are loads of ways to make them savory, but my favorite is adding a generous helping of my favorite cheese-laden seasoning from Penzeys: Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle. This seasoning - named after a well-known Italian street in Milwaukee - is a blend of Romano cheese, garlic, and Italian herbs. It hits just the right notes in this recipe and makes prep a snap. In fact, most of the time involved in making this one is in the baking!

The hardest part of this recipe is not opening the oven door to peek at it before you've gotten at least 13 minutes into the baking process. I like to turn on the oven light and give a look through the window on my oven without touching the door at about 15 minutes, but it usually takes 18-20 minutes to really get the lift and curl I prefer on my Dutch baby.

The second hardest part of this recipe is figuring out what, if anything, you'd like to top it with. Pictured here is sliced tenderloin and sautéed mushrooms and onions from the night before. Equally lovely are diced ripe tomatoes and crumbled or grated cheese. A good rule of thumb is to ask yourself if it would make a nice omelet filling. If the answer is yes, then go for it and enjoy!