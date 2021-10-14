Savory Dutch Baby
Dutch babies are traditionally sweet dishes associated with breakfast and brunch, but there really is no rule that says you cannot opt to make them savory and serve them ... well, any time. There are loads of ways to make them savory, but my favorite is adding a generous helping of my favorite cheese-laden seasoning from Penzeys: Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle. This seasoning - named after a well-known Italian street in Milwaukee - is a blend of Romano cheese, garlic, and Italian herbs. It hits just the right notes in this recipe and makes prep a snap. In fact, most of the time involved in making this one is in the baking!
The hardest part of this recipe is not opening the oven door to peek at it before you've gotten at least 13 minutes into the baking process. I like to turn on the oven light and give a look through the window on my oven without touching the door at about 15 minutes, but it usually takes 18-20 minutes to really get the lift and curl I prefer on my Dutch baby.
The second hardest part of this recipe is figuring out what, if anything, you'd like to top it with. Pictured here is sliced tenderloin and sautéed mushrooms and onions from the night before. Equally lovely are diced ripe tomatoes and crumbled or grated cheese. A good rule of thumb is to ask yourself if it would make a nice omelet filling. If the answer is yes, then go for it and enjoy!
- 3 large eggs
- ¾ c. all-purpose flour
- ⅔ c. milk or half and half
- 1 T. Brady Street cheese sprinkle or similar seasoning
- 2 T. butter for the pan
Preheat the oven to 425 °F. While preheating, place a 10 inch cast iron skillet in the center of the oven for at least 10 minutes to get it very hot.
In a bowl, whisk the eggs for a few seconds. Add the flour and whisk to combine until no lumps are left and the batter is smooth. Add the milk (or half and half) and cheese seasoning; whisk until combined.
Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven (wear oven mitts!) and add the butter to the skillet, swirl the pan around to evenly coat the bottom and sides of the pan. The butter should melt quickly, otherwise the skillet isn’t hot enough.
Pour the batter into the skillet. Place the skillet in the center of the oven and bake until the pancake is fully puffed and browned on top, about 15-20 minutes. Do not open the oven during the first 13 minutes of cooking!
Remove the Dutch Baby from the oven and serve immediately topped with the savory items of your choice. It is an excellent vehicle for leftovers like sliced steak, crumbled cheese, sautéed vegetables, herbs, and more. Enjoy!
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
