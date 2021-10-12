Chicken and Mexican Chorizo Paella
Paella traditionally involves Spanish chorizo, which is cured, and seafood. Since my kiddo isn't a fan of seafood and adores Mexican chorizo, I made this version to cater to their tastes. Turns out, it caters to the tastebuds of everyone in my house. I hope you might find it a tasty option too!
You can choose whichever bell peppers bring you joy, but I like a variety of colors to add interest to this dish and since the peas already have bright green covered, I opted for red and yellow. You can use chicken thighs instead of breasts with no other changes to the recipe and substitute additional broth for the wine if you'd like. I like the added flavor fire-roasted tomatoes bring to this dish, but use what you have.
I like to pour a glass of that dry white wine - you are cooking with wine you'd drink, right? - and maybe add a light green salad to this before calling it dinner. My kid suggests apple cider and that's a nice choice this time of the year too. Enjoy!
Chicken and Mexican Chorizo Paella
- 8 ounces Mexican chorizo, removed from its casing
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 1 yellow pepper, chopped
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1-15 ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- Pinch saffron
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups jasmine rice
- 4 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1 cup peas
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and brown the chorizo for about 5-7 minutes; until mostly cooked.
Add the onion, garlic, and red and yellow pepper; sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables are slightly softened and browning around the edges.
Add the chicken and continue to sauté for 4-6 minutes or until the chicken is browned lightly on the outside. The chicken will not be cooked through yet.
Add the wine and cook for 2 minutes, until it is mostly evaporated.
Stir in the tomatoes, saffron, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper; bring to a simmer.
Add the rice and broth; stir to distribute the rice evenly. Bring to a simmer.
Simmer on low heat for 30-40 minutes, until the liquid has absorbed and a crust has formed on the bottom of the pan. A lid set mostly over the skillet will help during this process.
Add the peas halfway through cooking and lightly press them into the mixture. Don't stir or disturb the cooking of the rice or the crust will not form.
Remove the skillet from the heat and serve immediately.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour
Add new comment