Chicken and Mexican Chorizo Paella

Paella traditionally involves Spanish chorizo, which is cured, and seafood. Since my kiddo isn't a fan of seafood and adores Mexican chorizo, I made this version to cater to their tastes. Turns out, it caters to the tastebuds of everyone in my house. I hope you might find it a tasty option too!

You can choose whichever bell peppers bring you joy, but I like a variety of colors to add interest to this dish and since the peas already have bright green covered, I opted for red and yellow. You can use chicken thighs instead of breasts with no other changes to the recipe and substitute additional broth for the wine if you'd like. I like the added flavor fire-roasted tomatoes bring to this dish, but use what you have.

I like to pour a glass of that dry white wine - you are cooking with wine you'd drink, right? - and maybe add a light green salad to this before calling it dinner. My kid suggests apple cider and that's a nice choice this time of the year too. Enjoy!