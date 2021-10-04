Cast Iron Chicken with Potatoes & Green Beans

We're smack dab in the middle of that part of the year where you might have one day that begs for soup, stews, and oven foods followed by another that wants you to fire up the grill. Sometimes, you begin a day one of those ways and end it as another! But that just means you need a bit of flexibility in your menu planning and we're here to help with that. This time around, it's an oven meal using your favorite cast iron skillet.

Chicken thighs become tender on the inside and crispy on the outside when you use your cast iron skillet. The potatoes in this meal are likewise soft within and a bit crisp on the outside. Adding a seasoned broth near the end of the process keeps everything from drying out without water-logging your dinner. It's a great multi-step meal that will have you building your plate with everything in it.

I just pour a beverage and call this dinner. If you are going to spend some time in front of the stove and using the oven, you might as well make sure it's covering your dinner needs. This one does that and checks all the right boxes while it does!