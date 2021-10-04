Cast Iron Chicken with Potatoes & Green Beans
We're smack dab in the middle of that part of the year where you might have one day that begs for soup, stews, and oven foods followed by another that wants you to fire up the grill. Sometimes, you begin a day one of those ways and end it as another! But that just means you need a bit of flexibility in your menu planning and we're here to help with that. This time around, it's an oven meal using your favorite cast iron skillet.
Chicken thighs become tender on the inside and crispy on the outside when you use your cast iron skillet. The potatoes in this meal are likewise soft within and a bit crisp on the outside. Adding a seasoned broth near the end of the process keeps everything from drying out without water-logging your dinner. It's a great multi-step meal that will have you building your plate with everything in it.
I just pour a beverage and call this dinner. If you are going to spend some time in front of the stove and using the oven, you might as well make sure it's covering your dinner needs. This one does that and checks all the right boxes while it does!
Cast Iron Chicken with Potatoes & Green Beans
- 12 oz. red potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 T. olive oil, divided
- 4 chicken thighs, bone-in and skin-on
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 1 tsp. Ozark seasoning or similar seasoning blend
- 1 ¾ c. chicken stock
- 5-9 thin lemon slices
- 8 oz. trimmed green beans
Preheat the oven to 450° F.
Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil and simmer 10 minutes; drain and set aside.
Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of the olive oil to the skillet. Sprinkle the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the chicken (skin side down) to the skillet; cook for 5 minutes or until chicken is browned. Turn the chicken over. Place the skillet in the preheated oven; bake at 450° for 40 minutes. Remove the chicken from the skillet; keep warm.
Return the skillet to medium-high heat on the stovetop. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil. Add the potatoes; cook for 3 minutes or until browned, stirring once. Add the remaining salt, remaining pepper, Ozark seasoning, and chicken stock to the skillet; simmer for 1 minute. Add the chicken to the skillet; top with the lemon slices and green beans. Return to the oven and cook for an additional 15-25 minutes until the potatoes are fully soft, the chicken is fully cooked, and the green beans are tender.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 75 minutes
