Grilled Smash Burgers

Last summer, a friend introduced me to the concept of smash burgers - seasoned meatballs that get smashed into thin burgers in a cast iron skillet. They are quick, easy, and - let's face it - fun to make. But if you are making more than a couple, you'll need to repeat the process to feed your people. Unless you have a cast iron grill plate or two, a hot grill, and a backyard ready to host a great cookout!

I usually actually make the seasoned meatballs that become burgers the night before I'm grilling - or at least a few hours in advance. I find the very chilled meat holds together better and "squishes" in a more predictable way. If you are running short on time, you can always pop them in the freezer for a bit while your grill is heating up too. But yeah - keep the meat cool.

I love adding a slice of cheese between two thin patties and otherwise maybe a slice of beautifully ripe tomato on a lightly toasted bun. The texture on these fun burgers actually begs you to avoid a lot of toppings, but 'tis the time of the year for tomato slices!