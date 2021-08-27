Weeknight Shorts: Chicken Summer Roll in a Bowl

Quick and easy eating is a vital part of making our way to the end of summer without losing our minds. Between juggling getting ready for the fall, trying to avoid turning our kitchens into steamy jungles, and trying to keep things fun, everyone could use a little help. This recipes for Chicken Summer Roll in a Bowl is just that.

If you are lucky, you'll have leftover chicken from the grill, a rotisserie bird, or the like. If not, prepare a chicken breast according to your tastes for this. Then it's a matter of making rice noodles and preparing a bunch of veggies. Beyond that, grab your favorite bottle of Thai sweet chili or peanut sauce (you can make your own, but we're focusing on keeping this quick and simple, right?), and you're off to the races!

Speaking of fast and simple, pour yourself your favorite chilled beverage and call this dinner. No sides or fussing required. I even like to follow these bowls up with some sliced melon. Keep keeping it simple!