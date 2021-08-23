Thai BBQ Ribs

Thai food is a perfect choice to blend with summer favorites. Tender ribs with a Thai-inspired BBQ sauce will have you grabbing your Instant Pot and firing up the grill regularly. In fact, I like making a BIG batch of the sauce and rub and making ribs even on a weeknight in about a half hour! Summer eating is great!

One of the reasons I recommend doubling or tripling the sauce and rub is that they have a fair number of ingredients, but it takes the same amount of time to make a single batch as it does more and the rub can be stored along with your spices and the sauce keeps well in the refrigerator. Then, when you want to make ribs for dinner, you are talking about cutting the prep time to about a half hour. That's reasonable timing for weeknight cooking!

I highly recommend a fun Thai-inspired rainbow salad to have alongside with these ribs. Stay tuned - that' coming this way on Wednesday!