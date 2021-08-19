Rotisserie Chicken Cheats: Cooking with the Bird

If you're like me, a trip to Costco always includes picking up at least one rotisserie chicken. We usually also grab a container of croissants and have chicken sandwiches with fresh garden vegetables for dinner. But then the meat comes off the bones, the carcass goes in the Instant Pot (you are making stock, right?), and I have about 8 cups of meat (per bird, give or take) to help make quick work of dinner for the next week or so.

Of course, simple summer eating means main dish salads to me. And when you start with diced or shredded rotisserie chicken, there are so many options out there. Eat fresh from your garden, CSA box, or farmers' market. If you are looking for inspiration, give a quick Southwest Chopped Chicken Salad or a clever salad featuring fruit, nuts, vegetables, chicken, cheese, and more.

Of course, diced rotisserie chicken is ideal in fillings and stuff vegetables are a summer staple in my house. Lots of options including peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, and zucchini are out there. For a fun twist, try making Fajita Stuffed Avocados

or Summer Stuffed Portobellas in the oven or on the grill!

Of course, more traditional favorites also love using rotisserie chicken. During cooler months, casseroles, stews, and soups all beg to involve both the leftover meat and the homemade stock you've made. However, in summer, try giving quicker meals like Curried Chicken Pocket Sandwiches or Simple Orange Chicken a try. The Orange Chicken recipe also includes more brief guidance on making stock in the pressure cooker (notice a theme?).

I probably go through the Costco rotisserie chicken cycle about once a month and summer is particularly well-suited to the quick meals that result. Beyond the ideas outlined here, we also love making a creamy chicken salad to have in sandwiches, wraps, and salads for either quick weekday lunches or as picnic offerings when our adventures take us away from home. So pick up that chicken and help summer cooking be easy!