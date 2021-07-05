Cheddar-Nettle Scones

Stinging nettles are not something you want to brush up against while out on a hike, so why on earth would you cook or bake with them? Because, prepared correctly, they are absolutely delicious and packed with loads of nutrients. And when you realize that their sting is neutralized by the addition of heat and water, suddenly their culinary range is laid bare before you. And one of my absolute favorite ways to use them is in scones!

Of course, you might not have access to nettles and, in this recipe, you can substitute chopped spinach fairly easily. The flavor will not be the same, but it's a lovely scone nevertheless. Other substitutions/tweaks include: omitting or using a different type of pepper, using a different kind of cheese (although strongly flavored cheeses will give you the nicest result), and substituting regular milk with a tablespoon of lemon juice for the buttermilk. And feel free to roll up your sleeves and use your fingers to work in the butter - it just feels nice and is pretty fun!

I've been known to use these scones to make sandwiches, have them alongside eggs, and just slather them with soft butter. They are tender, tasty, and perfect for breakfast, brunch, sandwiches, and snacks! There's just no sting in that!