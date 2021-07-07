Butter Roasted Cod with Asparagus and Ramps

Cod loins are thicker cuts of fish that can stand up well to roasting ... at low temps, anyway. I like pairing them with seasonal vegetables and a highly flavorful sauce drizzled over the top. While there are a lot of options here, this version is particularly favored when fresh asparagus and ramps (or scallions) are in season.

Lemon, garlic, and butter are excellent options for flavoring fish and adding a bit of olive oil helps with bringing a bit of texture to the party during the roasting process. You could use bottled lemon juice and granulated garlic, but since most of your flavor is coming from those items, it's best to spring for fresh and let them shine. You will not regret the choice.

You can have this meal just as is, alongside roasted baby potatoes or rice pilaf, or with a simple side salad. Keep it simple. Recipes like this are particularly wonderful because they keep things simple at dinner time, so be sure to round out your meal in similar fashion. I like pouring a glass of chilled white wine and otherwise just plating what's on the baking sheet!