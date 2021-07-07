Butter Roasted Cod with Asparagus and Ramps
Cod loins are thicker cuts of fish that can stand up well to roasting ... at low temps, anyway. I like pairing them with seasonal vegetables and a highly flavorful sauce drizzled over the top. While there are a lot of options here, this version is particularly favored when fresh asparagus and ramps (or scallions) are in season.
Lemon, garlic, and butter are excellent options for flavoring fish and adding a bit of olive oil helps with bringing a bit of texture to the party during the roasting process. You could use bottled lemon juice and granulated garlic, but since most of your flavor is coming from those items, it's best to spring for fresh and let them shine. You will not regret the choice.
You can have this meal just as is, alongside roasted baby potatoes or rice pilaf, or with a simple side salad. Keep it simple. Recipes like this are particularly wonderful because they keep things simple at dinner time, so be sure to round out your meal in similar fashion. I like pouring a glass of chilled white wine and otherwise just plating what's on the baking sheet!
Butter Roasted Cod with Asparagus and Ramps
- 1 lb. cod loins
- Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 1 bunch ramps or scallions, trimmed
- 3-4 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
- 3 T. butter
- 3 T. extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ c. fresh lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
Season the fish with salt and black pepper on both sides and place on a rimmed baking sheet - I used the base of my broiler pan. Scatter the asparagus and ramps around the fish; season with more salt and black pepper.
Sprinkle the slivered garlic over the top, focusing it on the cod loins.
Melt the butter and stir in the olive oil and lemon juice. Drizzle evenly over the fish and vegetables. Give the vegetables a toss to evenly coat. Roast until the fish is just opaque in the center and the asparagus is bright green and tender, 15–25 minutes, depending on the thickness of your fish. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
