Weeknight Shorts: Korean Beef Street Tacos

Summer calls for messy, easy food. For my family, that often means tacos and fusion gives us joy. And excellent example are these Korean Beef Street Tacos. Served in mini flour tortillas (you can also use corn - we just prefer the flour ones), you can assemble them with as much of each type of filling as you'd like. The blend of sweetness, saltiness, spiciness and more will have you craving them regularly.

As is often the case, these are pretty tweakable. Add some spicy mayo or chopped cilantro if you'd like. Diced red pepper cooked with the beef is lovely. Chopped green onions instead of the red is an easy swap and you can use any kind of sesame seed or none at all. You get the idea.

I like keeping the tacos fairly simple as described in the recipe below and adding a light cucumber salad (with or without peanuts) and sliced watermelon as sides. Then we eat outside and enjoy our messy, easy food without worrying about a lot of cleanup! After all, isn't that what summer is for?