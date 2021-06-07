Churro Muddy Buddies

When the school bell rings and the kids are done with school until fall, you might find yourself faced with constant calls for snacks. Save yourself a lot of time and energy for instituting a gotta make it policy. Lots of snacks are easy for kids to make and, while sliced fruits and vegetables are certainly in that list, more tempting options also abound. These cinnamony muddy buddies, for instance.

The most "cooking" involved in this recipe has some stirring and microwaving happening. Even elementary aged kids can manage this ... though some supervision might be necessary for the very youngest. In the end, keeping your kids from eating all of this mix in one sitting is likely to be the bigger challenge! I like to do that by portioning it out in ramekins lined with muffin papers. Easy cleanup and, if you can manage, cute papers that will entertain the little ones!

So set your kids to making at least some of their snacks this summer and, just in case you are curious, this particular mix goes very nicely with a glass of port after the kids are in bed! Happy summer break!