Breakfast Tater Tot Casserole

What if breakfast was a matter of tossing together your favorite morning goodies with a bunch of tater tots and baking it while you enjoy your second cup of coffee? This casserole takes about 15-20 minutes to assemble and most of the time is spent baking it. It's exactly the right kind of comforting, laid back breakfast dishes I tend to crave once the season has me and my family busy with gardening, yardwork, summer play, and more.

If you have other breakfast favorites than those listed in the recipe below, you can tweak the add-ins to suit your tastes. You can even give it a theme - Tex-Mex? Denver omelet? You get the idea. Make it yours.

This casserole can absolutely be the beginning and end of breakfast or brunch. That said, a fresh fruit or green salad is a lovely accompaniment, along with juice, coffee, and tea. Fuel your day with morning comfort food!