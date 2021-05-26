Weeknight Shorts: Springtime Carbonara

When fresh seasonal produce arrives on my grocery and farmers' market scene, I try to find ways to work it into as many meals as possible. That means that classic dishes get a splash of green now and then. And when the classic dish is carbonara - a pasta meats eggs, cheese, and bacon recipe - you can have dinner on the table in about 20 minutes!

This recipe calls for fresh asparagus and thawed frozen peas. However, if you happen to be lucky enough to have fresh peas available, simply add them to the skillet with the asparagus and bacon and continue with the recipe as otherwise indicated. I call for the thawed peas because not many fresh peas are available in my area this time of the year. But as is often the case, if you've got a fresh option, go for it!

Ideally, your egg yolk-cheese combination will result in a the velvety sauce you want, but it's not uncommon to end up with a small bit or two of scrambled egg in the mix. To help avoid this, keep the temperature low and your stirring constant once the egg mixture hits the pasta.

This dish is perfect served with a fresh green salad - think watercress, spinach, spring mix, etc. - and a bit of your favorite bread to soak up any of this lovely sauce. Oh, and a glass of chilled white wine too! Happy Spring!