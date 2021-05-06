Cranberry-Brie Pinwheels

When I go to my favorite bakery, I marvel at the beautiful pastries lined up in neat rows and wonder how long it takes to make them all. Then I buy a bunch and they don't last nearly as long as I'd anticipated. But what if I told you that you could put together some fancy pastries of your own in about a half hour and everyone will be wondering how long it took you to make them all?

The key to these tender, flakey pastries is frozen puff pastry. I keep a box or two of the stuff in my freezer at all times. Whether I'm looking to make an elegant tart or put together pinwheels like these, it makes everything a snap. I opted to go with a creamy, tangy combination of grated brie and dried cranberries for these, but there are loads of options. A little lemon mascarpone and blueberries, anyone? Sundried tomatoes and gouda? Thyme, lemon, and goat cheese? You get the idea.

With Mother's Day nearly upon us, imagine mom's delight when you set out a tray of these on your brunch table. And if you're not fully vaccinated yet, give her a rain check and plan to celebrate with them just as soon as you are. Delight will keep!