Blueberry Chèvre Muffins

I like combining blueberry and chèvre (goat cheese) in salads and I've even worked chèvre into a blueberry cheesecake, but I often forget it when considering other baked goods. But when I recently combined the two in a muffin recipe, I came up with a new favorite. This fantastic muffin is perfect as part of a quick breakfast or as an offering on a brunch table. It can play second fiddle to a quiche or take on a stronger role if paired with a spring salad. You get the idea.

If you don't have goat cheese, you could try working in crumbled cream cheese or blue cheese, but the combination of chèvre and blueberry is really pretty vital to this one. I'd recommend waiting until you can make it like this before working on lots of tweaks. And the lemony sugar on the top is a perfect crown. A little tang, a little sweet, a little crunch. Mmmmmm.

Frozen blueberries will turn the batter a blueish green. Stick with fresh, slightly firm berries to give your muffins a perfectly lovely appearance with a sweet, juicy treat in every bite!