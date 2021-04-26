Spring Orzo Salad

While weather can be particularly tumultuous this time of the year, we tend to be moving toward some of the nicest weather we see in Wisconsin as April gives way to May. The temperatures are mild with the chill mostly being the sort a sweater can handle and the heat being the sort that finding a bit of shade can fix. And the menus start to green up and feature fresh, bright flavors. So I turn to good standards like fresh baby spinach, lemon, and garlic to help bring a pop of the season to any meal.

This pretty pasta salad calls for some bright, sweet little tomatoes that pack a lot of juicy flavor. If you can't find those, dice some plum tomatoes, but you might want to make a bit more dressing to make up for the missing flavor. I like using tender spinach and garlic (or garlic scapes) from local farmers' markets or our CSA box. Little orzo pasta makes the perfect pairing with the rest of this salad because it doesn't overpower everything else. If you cannot find it, opt for another very small sized pasta and boil it until just tender.

I love pairing this with lemon-garlic seared shrimp, as pictured above. However, it pairs beautifully with all manner of grilled foods and even sandwiches. So make this part of your early forays into al fresco dining and enjoy some of the prettiest weather the year has to offer.