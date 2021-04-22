Pull-Apart Breakfast Bread
I grew up with pull-apart bread (known more often as bubble bread) being a sticky, sweet mess. And while I still crave and love my beloved bubble bread, taking the concept and turning it into a one-dish breakfast meal is very satisfying. The version presented here is meant to be a starting place and I'm officially encouraging you to tweak it to make it your own.
What are your options? Keep it pretty dry (cook the juicy veggies, drain the breakfast meats, etc.) and mix it up to play with flavors (spicy sausage in a Tex-Mex theme, diced ham for a Denver omelet variety). Otherwise, keep the overall volumes of ingredients the same. If you are adding other ingredients, maybe reduce or omit the pepper and green onion called for here.
If you want to include fresh fruit on the table, it's always a nice idea. Otherwise, pour some coffee and juice and dig in! If you made your bread in a bundt pan, it's a showy dish to turn out onto a serving platter. I made mine in a beautiful glass serving dish, so I just set a spoon alongside and let everyone serve themselves!
Pull-Apart Breakfast Bread
- 18 frozen dinner rolls
- 5 T. butter, divided
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 6 eggs
- ¼ c. milk or cream
- 2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. parsley
- ½ tsp. onion powder
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
To partially thaw the rolls, place them in a single layer on a cutting board or baking sheet at room temperature for 20-30 minutes, or just until sliceable. While the rolls are defrosting, prepare the rest of the ingredients.
Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper and sauté until crisp-tender, about 4-5 minutes.
Turn the heat down to medium-low. Whisk together the eggs and milk or cream; pour them into the skillet. Soft scramble the eggs by dragging the spatula through the mixture to create curds. Keep the eggs moving, and remove from heat when eggs are set, but still a bit wet looking. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the shredded cheese and green onions; stir to combine.
Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter in a medium bowl in the microwave; stir in the garlic powder, poppy seeds, kosher salt, parsley, and onion powder. Use a pair of kitchen shears or a knife to quarter the thawed rolls, then toss with the butter mixture.
Spray a large round casserole dish or bundt pan with baking spray. Mix the roll pieces and the egg mixture and pour into the prepared pan.
Bake the rolls for 35-40 minutes, or until cooked through. Allow the dish to cool for 10-15 minutes before turning out onto a plate or serving at the table in its baking dish.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: About 1 hour
