Pull-Apart Breakfast Bread

I grew up with pull-apart bread (known more often as bubble bread) being a sticky, sweet mess. And while I still crave and love my beloved bubble bread, taking the concept and turning it into a one-dish breakfast meal is very satisfying. The version presented here is meant to be a starting place and I'm officially encouraging you to tweak it to make it your own.

What are your options? Keep it pretty dry (cook the juicy veggies, drain the breakfast meats, etc.) and mix it up to play with flavors (spicy sausage in a Tex-Mex theme, diced ham for a Denver omelet variety). Otherwise, keep the overall volumes of ingredients the same. If you are adding other ingredients, maybe reduce or omit the pepper and green onion called for here.

If you want to include fresh fruit on the table, it's always a nice idea. Otherwise, pour some coffee and juice and dig in! If you made your bread in a bundt pan, it's a showy dish to turn out onto a serving platter. I made mine in a beautiful glass serving dish, so I just set a spoon alongside and let everyone serve themselves!